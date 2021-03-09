MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans of the Minnesota Twins should know soon whether or not they can attend the team’s Opening Day game in April.
During a Tuesday press conference detailing the state’s expansion of the vaccine rollout, Gov. Tim Walz said that guidance about fans being at the Twins’ home opener is expected to come within days.
Gov. Tim Walz says guidance about fans at Twins game home opener will come within "days." @wcco
— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) March 9, 2021
Last month, the Twins submitted a proposal to Walz with a plan to bring back 10,000 fans into Target Field on Opening Day, set for April 8.
Normally over 38,000 fans can fit inside Target Field, but if this proposal is approved at 25% capacity, then 10,000 fans can still come into the stadium. The organization is going to utilize the space, spreading out all the fans safely and having tickets available at every price point.
The Twins have teamed up with Minnesota’s 3M to bring sanitation and physical distancing supplies to Target Field.
The team also announced a partnership with Venuetize to bring contactless ordering and payments for concessions to Target Field. Fans will be able to use the MLB Ballpark app to order and pay for food, drinks and merchandise.
