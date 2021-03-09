MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced the state is opening the next phases in the vaccine rollout, almost a month earlier than planned. That means close to 2 million people who’ve been waiting will now have access.

WCCO spoke with a number of people excited to be next.

Michelle Rakos, of St. Michael, is immunocompromised and, thus, eligible for the next phase of Minnesota’ vaccine rollout. As soon as she heard the governor’s announcement, she rushed to get an appointment for next week.

“To be able to see my family and friends I haven’t seen in over a year I’m truly ecstatic,” Rakos said. “I have low or no white blood cell counts, so if I did get COVID it would be very difficult to fight it off.”

The next phase brings relief for many in the restaurant industry, as food service workers are included. Kevin Kotewa, of Rochester, is in the beer business and has diabetes.

“With my job it’s imperative I have the comfortability, I have the ability to walk into a bar and sell beer there, and know I’m not going to infect anybody,” Kotewa said.

He’s excited the accelerated vaccine rollout means people may be more comfortable visiting restaurants, which have struggled tremendously in the pandemic.

“The servers, the bartenders, the cooks, all those guys are now also able to be vaccinated,” he said.

Sam’s Club and Thrifty White have already updated their eligibility guidelines Tuesday. WCCO found it varied with local hospitals and clinics with who they were vaccinating next or when. You need to check online with your health care provider.

Kerry Stroh, of Minneapolis, will only need one dose when she gets her Johnson & Johnson shot on Monday.

“I thought I was gonna have to wait another five to six weeks to even be eligible, so that’s amazing,” she said.

State health officials say everyone should sign up on the Vaccine Connector.