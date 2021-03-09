MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minnesotans are now officially jurors in the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer.

Attorneys questioned nine potential jurors on Tuesday, and chose three to help decide the fate of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Roy Futterman, a psychologist and jury consultant not associated with the case, talked about the process, and the jurors seated.

“It’s a very fast pace for getting, you know, for the amount of attention this case has,” Futterman said.

He has helped pick juries in high-profile cases. He says it’s interesting to watch what both sides agree on. He says the first juror — a white Jewish chemist in his 20s or 30s — may be seen as someone who could temper rising emotions in deliberation.

“I think both of them are seen as someone who is sort of used to doing methodical, detail-oriented thinking without emotion,” Futterman said.

He says the third juror seated, a white auditor in his 30s, is a similar choice.

“The auditor is also sort of a classic example of somebody who is used to doing detailed, unemotional work,” Futterman said.

The only woman seated so far is described by the pool reporter as a person of color who is in her 20s or 30s. She has an uncle who is a police officer. Futterman says she’s an interesting mix for both sides.

“I think both sides are interested in her as, you know, someone who seems to be, although she seems to have sort of a big personality, she also may be someone who brings people together,” Futterman said.

He says who were struck from the jury – those who seem uncomfortable, have strong opinions or make extreme statements — were likely trying to be dismissed.

Jury selection continues Wednesday morning.