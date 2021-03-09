MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kipp Baldwin, 60, was placed on probation for five years after pleading guilty in January to theft by swindle for stolen copper wire.

According to Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Baldwin was an electrician employed by the Metropolitan Airport’s Commission and from at least 2015 to 2019, Baldwin used his access to the MSP International Airport to steal copper and other valuable metals.

Within those five years, Baldwin made at least $125,000 selling the metals and he did not declare any of that income on his state income tax forms.

At his sentencing on Monday, Hennepin County District Court Judge Daniel Moreno sentenced Baldwin to probation with 160 of those days on electronic home monitoring.

Another term of Baldwin’s probation is state-mandated electrical work for the MAC for a portion of his sentence.

In addition to probation, Baldwin was ordered to pay $54,337 to Hunt Electric, $5,946 to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, and $765 to the MAC as restitution for his crimes.

According to officials, during the hearing prosecutors stated that Baldwin was a public employee who violated the public’s trust and went to great lengths to hide his actions.

If Baldwin fails to follow the conditions, he could be sentenced to more than three years in prison.