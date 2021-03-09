MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kicker Dan Bailey will not be returning to the Minnesota Vikings.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Vikings announced that Bailey’s contract has been terminated. Bailey struggled with accuracy last season, most notably missing four field goals in the team’s loss to Tampa Bay in December.
Bailey has spent the last three seasons with the Vikings, making nearly 80% of his field goals and 91% of his extra points. The 10-year pro has been ranked as one of the most accurate specialists in NFL history.
The 2020 season was his worst as a pro, making only 68% of his field goals and 86% of extra points.
Bailey was signed onto the team in 2018 after a disastrous performance by then rookie kicker Daniel Carlson. Carlson is now with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In early February, the Vikings reportedly signed kicker Greg Joseph from the Tampa Bay practice squad. Joseph is 17-for-20 on field goals in his NFL career and 25-for-29 on extra points.
