UPDATE (9:52): A fourth juror is seated in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The juror is a man from central Minnesota who works in sales. When questioned Wednesday morning, he told the attorneys that he has a cousin who was a police officer and that he knows a scientist who works for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

When asked if he thought a police officer was more likely to tell the truth than a bystander, he said yes, but qualified it by adding that police officers can also lie. He said he’s seen questionable use of police force on the reality TV show “Cops.”

In answering the 16-page questionnaire, the juror had a favorable response to the Black Lives Matter movement and a negative response to the Blue Lives Matter movement. He said that he is a Vikings season ticket holder and believes athletes should be able to protest during games.

The juror has an upcoming wedding planned for May 1. However, he said he’d make other plans in order to serve on the jury. “If we have to pivot, we have to pivot,” he said.

Read The Latest Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd, resumes Wednesday morning.

Three jurors were chosen Tuesday, the first full day of jury selection.



WATCH LIVE: Follow jury selection on CBSN Minnesota.

The first juror seated was a white Jewish chemist in his 20s or 30s. The defense team asked him several different ways how he handles disputes, and he was adamant that he can distinguish facts from opinions.

The second juror selected was a woman, described by the pool reporter as a person of color, in her 20s or 30s. Her uncle is a police officer and she is originally from northern Minnesota. She was enthusiastic to be on the jury.

The third juror seated was a white man, an auditor and is in his 30s.

Attorneys still need to pick 11 more people: nine seats on the jury, and two alternates.

RELATED: Timeline: George Floyd’s Death, Unrest In Minneapolis And The Derek Chauvin Case

Meanwhile, a decision from the Minnesota Court of Appeals could halt the proceedings at any moment. Prosecutors called on the appellate court Monday to pause the trial as a review concerning a third-degree murder charge in the case makes its way through the courts.

According to experts, a third-degree murder charge could make it easier for prosecutors to land a conviction.

Chauvin is currently facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged in Floyd’s death with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. Their trial is slated for later this summer.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death led to protests and riots in the Twin Cities, as well as to a national reckoning on racial inequities and policing.