MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sometimes a basketball team’s secret weapon isn’t on the roster.

Colton Stroh, the manager of the Rockford High School boys’ basketball team, has made an invaluable impact off the court — so it’s only fitting he did the same thing during a game on senior night.

When Stroh suited up for the Rockets, he showed why he earned all the nicknames they’ve given him.

“Pretty much I’m the ‘Half-Court Killer, I’m their ‘GOAT,’ and I am ‘MVP,’” Stroh said.

The senior manager gave them buckets, but he gives the team so much more. Sam Zilmer is a junior on the team.

“He’s a fun kid, he likes to have fun, he loves to play basketball, I love to play basketball,” Zilmer said. “So as our relationship grew, I got to know him better through the game.”

They have all formed a bond with Stroh through the game they all love.

“I really love Edwards and Boyson. At practice … I’ll throw the basketball at Edwards. He will pass back to me, then I shoot it,” Stroh said.

Senior Ryan Boyson has known Stroh for years.

“It’s cool to see how everyone like kind of grew up with him and how we’ve all kind of changed and matured and learned how to play with him, and see how he’s changed, too,” Boyson said.

And the big lesson: Don’t ever let go of what you’re passionate about.

“I mean, I practice a lot for my half-court shots at practice, and some home and away games,” Stroh said.

Zilmer sums it up best about his friend and teammate.

“I don’t think you’ll ever find a kid that loves to play basketball more than Cole,” Zilmer said.