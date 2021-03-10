MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A spring storm will wash over Minnesota on Wednesday, threatening thunderstorms in the southern part of the state and accumulating snow up north, where some communities could see 6 inches stack up.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the rain pushed into southern Minnesota early in the morning, reaching the Twin Cities area before sunrise. The rain is expected to fall in the southern half of the state through the morning before possible breaks in the clouds early in the afternoon.

However, these peeks of sunshine could create instability, leading to possible afternoon and evening thunderstorms. According to forecasters, the area with a slight risk of experiencing severe weather includes the Twin Cities, southeastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin. The thunderstorms could bring hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado.

⚠️ SEVERE WEATHER THREAT 3:30-7 PM IN #MNwx & #WIwx, including the Twin Cities ⚠️ Wind shear will be able to overcome cool spring conditions to create organized, possibly tornadic, t-storms in and near the outlook area. Where will you shelter if a warning is issued? Plan now! pic.twitter.com/S5N3eJTWj5 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a wind advisory will be in effect Wednesday evening for several counties south of the Twin Cities and extending into western Wisconsin. Westerly winds of 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph should be expected.

In northern Minnesota, the story will be snow. The flakes will begin falling around noontime in west-central Minnesota before pushing northeast and reaching the North Shore in the evening. Most areas should expect 3 to 6 inches of snow, although totals of around 8 inches are possible in the Arrowhead.

These storms come following a day of record-breaking warmth. On Tuesday, the mercury in the Twin Cities reached 63 degrees, breaking a record set in 1878.

Looking ahead, Thursday will bring gradual clearing with highs in the mid-40s. Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s are expected to return this weekend.