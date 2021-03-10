MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second time in a month, a train has derailed at the same location north of Crookston.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Wednesday’s derailment of a BNSF train happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and 210th Street Southwest. Twenty-two cars went off the tracks, but no one was injured, and there have been no leaks as of late Wednesday night. It is not clear if a snow storm in the area played a factor.
The previous derailment in the area occurred on Feb. 8. This is also the second derailment in Minnesota in the past week. A 22-car Canadian Pacific train derailed in Plymouth last Sunday. There were no injuries or reported leaks, but officials say the effort to clear the area will likely last into the summer.