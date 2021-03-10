MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a familiar story for Minnesota Vikings fans. The team will once again enter the season with a reshaped offensive line after announcing starting left tackle Riley Reiff has been released Wednesday.
Reiff signed with the team as a free agent in 2017 and played 58 regular season games for the Vikings over the past four years.
The move get the Vikings under the $182.5 million salary cap set by the NFL earlier Wednesday.
Potential left tackle replacements on the roster include guard Ezra Cleveland and right tackle Brian O’Neill.