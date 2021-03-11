MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) on Thursday released two site concepts that could replace the Bde Maka Ska pavilion that burned down in 2019.

Both concepts would divide the pavilion into two buildings set in a revamped landscape that best aligns with the project vision and guiding principles, the MPRB said.

“This project seeks to rebuild the historic Refectory building and adjacent shoreline site to elevate the site’s rich history and cultural significance; support the contemporary communities’ interests and well-being; and to be a steward to this unique landscape,” the MPRB said in the draft concept. “Above all, the design of this site seeks to be inclusive to all and to celebrate the diversity of lived experiences of this place.”

The MPRB is requesting public comment, and an online survey asking for feedback on the concepts is available through April 1.

Check out two potential site concepts for replacing the Bde Maka Ska pavilion! Give feedback online through April 1, including three online Open House events scheduled in the coming weeks.https://t.co/vc1ZjqzbMu pic.twitter.com/2X33BlMY3F — Mpls Park & Rec (@MplsParkBoard) March 11, 2021

After public feedback, MPRB staff will compile the responses and present a single concept to MPRB commissioners in the summer. While it will need board approval, construction is expected in 2022 with concessions resuming in the 2023 season.

The previous Bde Maka Ska concessions pavilion was built in 1930. It was torn down in May of 2019 after a fire. The site has since been paved over to provide a temporary gathering place.

For more information on the Bde Maka Ska Refectory Rebuild project, click here.

Bde Maka Ska is part of the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway, and a popular place to walk, fish and sail. The Minneapolis lake was declared Bde Maka Ska – the Dakota words meaning “white earth lake” – in 2018, amid a contentious political battle.