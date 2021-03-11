UPDATE (8:37 a.m.): Judge Peter Cahill reinstates the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, marking a significant victory for the prosecution.

According to experts, the third-degree murder charge could make it easier to get Chauvin convicted.

Following his decision, Cahill explained that he was bounded by the appellate court ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Cahill specified that his decision did not immediately affect the charges against the other three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. That will addressed later. The other three ex-cops are slated to stand trial in August.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A key decision in the Derek Chauvin trial regarding the addition of a third-degree murder charge could be made Thursday morning before jury selection forges on.

Judge Peter Cahill is expected to begin proceedings at 8 a.m. by deciding the next steps in the prosecution’s push to add the third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer.

According to defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, Cahill has two choices: to reinstate the charge immediately or hear from the Minnesota Court of Appeals about the prosecution’s request for a delay in the trial.

Attorneys will likely be making arguments in court Thursday about the additional charge, Tamburino said.

Initially, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, but Cahill dropped the charge, citing probable cause. Last month, however, an appeals court ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor set precedent just weeks before Chauvin’s trial was set to begin. The appellate court ruled last week that Cahill needed to make a decision on the third-degree murder charge in line with the Noor precedent.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s petition for further review on the third-degree murder charge.

“So, basically what the Supreme Court is saying is that the appeals court is correct, the Noor case has precedent, and now it goes back to the trial judge (Cahill),” Tamburino said.

Currently, Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd. Bystander video of Floyd’s fatal arrest showed Chauvin kneeling on his neck for several minutes as Floyd was handcuffed, repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin’s trial began Monday, but the prosecution attempted to halt proceedings until a decision came down in regards to the third-degree murder charge. Cahill continued with jury selection on Tuesday. Since then, five jurors have been seated.

So far, the panel is composed of three white men in their 30s, a Black man in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s or 30s who appears to be a person of color. The court is working to seat 12 jurors and two alternates.

During questioning, the lawyers for the defense and the state asked potential jurors about how they resolve conflicts, their thoughts on the video of Floyd’s arrest, and their views of Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.

Jury selection is scheduled to last three weeks. Opening statements in the trial are currently slated for March 29.