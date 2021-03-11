MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is experiencing record warmth this month, and the Department of Natural Resources is advising those venturing out onto the ice to be extra careful.
In a news release Thursday, the DNR said ice thickness varies widely across the state, especially as temperatures warm and the sun angle intensifies. Some lakes already have areas of open water.
“Take extra safety precautions around the ice right now,” said Lisa Dugan, a DNR recreation safety outreach coordinator, in a statement. “Just because a particular spot was safe yesterday – or even an hour ago – doesn’t mean it is now.”
So far this season, there have been three ice-related fatalities in Minnesota, as well as several reports of vehicles breaking through the ice.
Those heading out onto the ice are encouraged to wear a lifejacket. The DNR also advises that ice-goers wear ice picks and carry a chisel to check the ice frequently.
Be especially careful near shorelines and public access sites, the DNR says. Hazardous areas also include bridges, channel, culverts and streams.
On Tuesday, the Twin Cities broke a high temperature record when the mercury reached 63 degrees. The previous record was set in 1878.