MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz will make an announcement Friday about further rolling back COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota.
“Tomorrow morning we’ll be making a dial turn on mitigation efforts. They’ll be probably our biggest turn because we’re at a point where we have not been since this thing started,” Walz said. “That number of vaccines that we’re trying to get, if the federal government holds up their end of the bargain, I mean, I’m doing the math on this. We have the potential to by the middle of April to have vaccinated well over two-and-a-half million Minnesotans or more.”
Gov. Walz says new variants are the only thing possibly standing in the way of planning spring events.
The state’s last rollback came in mid-February, when bars, restaurants and gyms were allowed to host more people and stay open later.
Tune in to CBSN Minnesota Friday at 11 a.m. to watch the governor’s announcement live.