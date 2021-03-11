MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is dead and a man wounded following a shooting late Monday night in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of 26th Street East and Cedar Avenue South, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood. Investigators say two groups of people were shooting at each other.
Responding officers found two victims at the scene: a man with non-life-threatening injuries and a gravely wounded teenage boy. The boy died at the scene. Emergency crews brought the other victim to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
Investigators spoke with people in the area who may have heard or witnessed the shooting. They say those involved fled before officers arrived.
Thursday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the boy as 14-year-old Kohlin Louis Fohrenkam-Differenthorse.