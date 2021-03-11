MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 34-year-old woman police describe as a vulnerable adult was last seen in the Dinkytown area Wednesday afternoon.
Kiana Skinner, 34, is described by police as a 5-foot-3 Black woman, 155 pounds with black/dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, Ugg-style boots and a pink bandana. She has a text tattoo on the right side of her neck.
She was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southeast.
Anyone who sees Skinner should call 911 immediately.