MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a Thursday morning crash where a motorist lost control and struck a building, seriously injuring three people in the vehicle.
According to police, the incident occurred at 10:23 a.m. near the 3600 block of Fremont Avenue North. There, a motorist in a black sedan was traveling northbound at what police said appears to be a "very high rate of speed" and lost control.
“It is believed the vehicle struck the berm after losing control and likely went airborne,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said.
The vehicle then struck a building at 3701 Fremont Ave. N.
There were three occupants in the vehicle, with one needing to be extricated by the Minneapolis Fire Department. A woman, believed to be the driver, is in serious, but stable condition. A boy is in serious, but stable condition. A male, age unknown, is in critical condition.
All three were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in ambulances.
No one was injured in the building. Structural inspectors are at the scene to determine if the building is still inhabitable.
The Minneapolis Crime Lab and investigators are also at the scene.