(CNN) — What’s better than having your own luxury resort in the Bahamas? Owning your own private island in the Bahamas.

Little Ragged Island, also known as St Andrew’s, is the largest private island currently for sale in the Caribbean paradise.

We’re talking 730 acres of rolling forested hills and pristine white beaches, surrounded by warm blue ocean. It is, to be frank, a deep-pocketed developer’s dream.

This isolated wonderland is connected to the rest of the world by a 10-minute boat ride to nearby Ragged Island, where a private airstrip awaits. But if you prefer to arrive by superyacht — because that’s just the kind of high-living baller you are — there’s also deep water access for large ships.

There are freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities, excellent flats for fishing, and you can also chill on the beach and watch flamingos.

Grouper, snapper, barracuda, tuna and kingfish swim the reefs, while the woods are rich in lignum vitae trees, known for their medicinal properties.

If you prefer to climb a hill and survey with satisfaction the full richness of your domain, the elevation rises from sea level to 40 feet (just over 12 meters).

As for development opportunities, there’s enough space to build a boutique resort with 18-hole golf course, or if you’re an evil criminal mastermind, you could create a really high-end Bond villain lair.

