Derek Chauvin TrialDay 4 Continues With Jury Selection, 3rd-Degree Murder Reinstated
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Wisconsin News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 76-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, another driver reported a vehicle in a ditch at Tower Road and Coulee Trail in Troy Township just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Derwin Robey of River Falls, Wisconsin, was driving westbound on Tower Road, crossed over Coulee Trail, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

Robey was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff’s office said, and was declared dead at the scene.

This is the county’s first traffic-related death of the year.