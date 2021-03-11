MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 76-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, another driver reported a vehicle in a ditch at Tower Road and Coulee Trail in Troy Township just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said Derwin Robey of River Falls, Wisconsin, was driving westbound on Tower Road, crossed over Coulee Trail, went into the ditch and hit a tree.
Robey was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff’s office said, and was declared dead at the scene.
This is the county’s first traffic-related death of the year.