MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say they found a cache of likely stolen weapons in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
The cache was discovered by someone on the 500 block of Nevada Avenue East. They were walking by their garage when they spotted a tarp with objects underneath.
Officers responded and found eight guns — two pistols, two shotguns and four rifles — and ammunition.
Police said it’s possible the owner does not know the guns have been stolen.
“If you’re a gun collector, please do us a favor and make sure your guns are safe and secured,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.