MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state approaches 2 million overall vaccine doses administered, health officials on Thursday reported 1,096 more virus cases and 19 more deaths.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the 19 additional deaths brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,724. About 63% of the deaths have occurred in long-term care and assisted living situations.
The state is nearing a half million cases of COVID-19 detected since the pandemic began, with 494,106 total positive cases. Nearly 480,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to isolate themselves.
As of the latest vaccine data from Tuesday, over 70% of seniors have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Almost 643,000 people have completed their vaccine series, which is about 11.6% of the state’s population.
Meanwhile, vaccine eligibility in Minnesota continues to expand, with people who have specific underlying medical conditions and targeted essential workers now being able to get the vaccine.
Over 3.5 million people have been tested for the virus. The state’s positivity rate continues to hover around 3.5%, as of March 2 due to data lag.