MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target announced on Thursday morning that the company would be scaling down its presence in downtown Minneapolis and moving out of City Center, a decision which impacts 3,500 employees as well as surrounding businesses.
The company says they will be starting a “Flex for Your Day” approach, allowing their employees to work virtually and on-site, as they navigate the return to their headquarters later this year. Because the hybrid work method requires less office space, the company ended their operations in City Center. No employees have been laid off because of the decision.
Late last month, the company said they would delay on-site return for its 12,000 HQ employees in downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park. Originally scheduled to return in June, the decision was pushed back to the fall of 2021. In all, Target operates in more than 3 million square feet of office space throughout the Twin Cities.
Despite the pandemic, Target’s sales have exploded; by the end of the holiday quarter, the company’s annual sales had grown more than the past 11 years combined. Online sales surged by $10 billion as Target championed same-day services and curbside pick-up.