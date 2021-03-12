MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced that, beginning next week, there will be a significant loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting next week, bars and restaurants will be able to operate at 75% capacity, gyms at 50% capacity & no limit for salons and barbershops.

Here are some of the highlights that will begin Monday, March 15:

– Social gatherings: allowed with up to 50 people outdoors or 15 people indoors

– Youth sports: Pod size increasing to 50 for outdoor activities.

– Religious services: Remove occupancy limit, but social distancing required.

– Celebrations: Follow venue guidance.

Restaurants and entertainment:

– Bars and restaurants: Increasing allowable occupancy to 75%, up from 50%, with a limit of 250 people. The limits apply separately indoors and outdoors. Bar seating increases to parties of 4.

– Salons/barbers: Removing the occupancy limit, but social distancing required.

– Gyms/fitness centers/pools: Increasing allowable occupancy to 50%, up from 25%. Outdoor classes can increase to 50 people.

– Entertainment venues: Increasing allowable occupancy to 50%, up from 25%, both indoors and outdoors, with a limit of 250.

As summer nears, the state will adjust guidelines for large venues.

All venues can open at 50% capacity up to 250 people. Venues with normal occupant capacity over 500 can add additional guests, effective April 1:

– Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

– Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

– Seated indoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 3,000 people.

– Non-seated indoor venues can add an additional 10% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 1,500 people.

