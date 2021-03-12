MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, enters its fifth day on Friday. Already, six jurors have been seated, and the ex-cop is facing an additional charge of third-degree murder.

The additional charge was added Thursday following a string of court decisions over the last several weeks. Judge Peter Cahill told the court he was bound by the precedent set in the case of Mohamed Noor, the ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The judge said he would abide by the legal precedent in the Noor case, although he didn’t agree with it.

According to experts, the addition of the third-degree murder charge was a significant victory for the prosecution. The charge typically carries a sentence of 12.5 years, and it’ widely considered easier to prove than second-degree murder, a more serious count that Chauvin is also facing. Chauvin is also accused of manslaughter.

Friday will mark the fourth day of jury selection. The process was supposed to start Monday but was delayed as the prosecution pushed to pause the trial in light of the looming decisions regard the addition of the third-degree murder charge.

So far, six jurors have been seated. Half are people of color, half are white. There is a biracial woman, a Black man, an Hispanic man and three white men. The jurors are relatively young, with all described as being possibly in their 30s.

The juror seated on Thursday told the court he had a “very negative” impression of Chauvin stemming from the bystander video of George Floyd’s arrest. Still, the juror told attorneys that he’d be able to put that aside and consider all the evidence presented in the case.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. The bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, screamed for this mother and eventually lost consciousness.

Three other former Minneapolis police officer are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. They’re slated to stand trial in August. As of yet, no decision has been made if the addition of the third-degree murder charge in Chauvin’s case will affect them.