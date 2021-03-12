Derek Chauvin Trial
Jury selection continues. So far, 6 jurors have been seated.
Wright County Seeks Information On The Death Of Tony Perry
The Wright County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the death of Tony Conley Perry after recently discovering his remains.
COVID-19 In MN: Over 20% Of State's Population Has Received At Least 1 Vaccine Dose
As many COVID-19 restrictions are set to be rolled back next week, Minnesota health officials on Friday announced 13 more virus deaths and 1,107 more cases. Meanwhile, about 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered overall.
Minnesota Weather: Heavy Snow Keeps Falling Up North, As Severe Weather Threat Ends In Metro
A spring storm will wash over Minnesota on Wednesday, threatening thunderstorms in the southern part of the state while later snow will fall up north, possibly leaving communities with up to 4 inches of fresh snow.
Snow And Tornado Warnings Collide On Wild March Day In Minnesota
From the southeast, to the northwest, and in between -- all types of precipitation fell upon Minnesota Wednesday -- but one element in particular threw the state's yearly climate calendar for a loop.
Why Does The Sun Make Us Happy?
If you've been in a better mood over the past week, you might want to look towards to sky to say thanks.
Record-Setting Warmth Precedes Potential Snow In Twin Cities
Record-setting warm temperatures are forecast in the Twin Cities Tuesday, but winter isn't quite done in the area yet.
'Summer During Winter': Minnesotans Enjoy Unseasonable Temps On #Top10WxDay
It’s a #Top10WxDay, according to WCCO’s meteorologists, and Minnesotans of all ages flocked outside Monday to bask in the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Limited Fans Allowed To Attend Minnesota Sports Beginning April 1
Minnesota sports fans woke up to exciting news Friday after Gov. Tim Walz announced new and expanded attendance guidelines for outdoor venues.
Nowell Has Career Night, Wolves Rout Pelicans 135-105
Jaylen Nowell hit six 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 28 points, top overall draft choice Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from an early 16-point deficit to rout the New Orleans Pelicans 135-105 on Thursday night.
Gophers' Late Rally Falls Short, Ohio State Wins 79-75
Marcus Carr scored 24 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 18 to lead the Gophers, who lost for the eighth time in nine games.
Williams, Mashburn Jr. Help Gopher Men Knock Off Wildcats 51-46
Tre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a 51-46 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Brit's Pub To Reopen In Downtown Minneapolis Later This Month
Brit's Pub closed last year after being damaged during riots, looting and a fire.
Top 7 Minnesota Baking And Recipe Influencers
Along with the help of Maggie LaMaack, group director for influencer and brand partnerships at Fast Horse, WCCO's Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of the top seven baking and recipe influencers based in Minnesota.
America's Least Favorite Pizza Topping Is ... Not Pineapple
A new survey finds, not terribly surprisingly, that America's #1 favorite pizza topping is pepperoni, followed closely behind by sausage.
Mike's Mix: Sooki & Mimi's 'Condessa'
Mike Augustyniak recently went to Sooki & Mimi, a new restaurant opened by James Beard Award-winner Ann Kim, to learn their "Condessa" Recipe.
For National Bagel Day, Jason DeRusha Lists His Top Bagel Spots In Minnesota
Craving a bagel on National Bagel Day?
Esquire Magazine Names The 1 Minnesota Restaurant That America ‘Can’t Afford To Lose’ Amid COVID
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a set of relaxed regulations for indoor dining in Minnesota. That being said, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
How Can You Spot A Lie?
How can you spot a lie? WCCO spoke with an attorney and behavior expert who's spent years questioning jurors, witnesses and everyone in between.
Who Sets The Speed Limit?
Good news if you've got a lead foot. Two major Twin Cities highways will get a bump in their speed limit.
Grand Risings Farm: Black-Owned CSA Farm
March 12, 2021 at 9:43 am
Grand Risings Farm is a Black owned CSA farm in Hinckley, Minnesota.
Click here for more.