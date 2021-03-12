MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Twins will be allowed to have up to 10,000 fans at Target Field for their home opener on April 8th.

“We cannot wait to safely welcome Major League Baseball’s best fans back into Target Field,” the team said in a recent statement.

It’s a home run announcement for a fan base that was shut out, last season.

Twins Fans Kirk Roberts and his daughter Lindsay, are already gearing up for a return to baseball after spending Friday morning shopping at the Twins store near Target Field.

“Get an early start. That’s why we’re here. Get ready, get the excitement for the season,” said Roberts.

The Twins said their main focus remains on the health and safety of every person that enters Target Field and are set to announce their next steps, as far as ticket plans and ballpark protocols, in the very near future.

Beginning April 5, both the Timberwolves and Wild will also have up to 3,000 fans return and by then, bars and restaurants will have had weeks of looser restrictions.

Mark Lynde is the owner of Lynde’s Restaurant and Catering in Osseo and he said the move from 50% capacity to 75% is another step towards normalcy.

“Moving up just a little, it helps us a lot,” said Lynde, “Sunday, for example, we had 40 people out the door waiting to get a seat. At 50% capacity, it’s hard to get everyone in here.”

The goal is still customer safety, but the new protocol means bringing back more staff and increasing hours for managers like Ashley Duplessie.

“It makes an incredible difference,” said Duplessie whose fiancé also works at the restaurant, “Now that we’re both consistently working it’s super, super helpful. And the customers feel safe.”

Social distancing and wearing masks still apply, but bar seating will also increase from two to four customers.

Lynde said the announcement is allowing him to add 4 more employees.