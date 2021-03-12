MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Council approved Friday a record $27 million civil settlement with the family of George Floyd.

The city council voted 13-0 to approve the settlement, which directs $500,000 to be used to benefit the George Floyd Memorial site at 38th and Chicago.

It is the largest pre-trial civil rights wrongful death settlement in U.S. history.

“That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end,” said Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family.

Jury selection is currently underway for Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd’s death. It is unclear how the settlement will impact the proceedings.

The federal lawsuit was filed on July 15, alleging the four former Minneapolis police officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him.

“Mr. Floyd died because the weight of the entire Minneapolis Police Department was on his neck,” Crump said when the suit was filed. The lawsuit also said the city allowed for a culture of excessive force and racism to proliferate within the police department.

Floyd died on May 25 in police custody after Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for over eight minutes. His death was filmed and widely circulated throughout the world, sparking protests and a national reckoning on police reform and racial justice.

Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, as well as a third-degree murder charge.

The three other officers at the scene – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane – are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They will be tried together in August.

According to documents in state probate court, Floyd is survived by 11 known heirs, including five children and six siblings who live in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, and New York.

Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd said she is “pleased that this part of our tragic journey to justice for my brother George is resolved.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the settlement “marks another milestone in shaping a more just future for Minneapolis. Our settlement with George Floyd’s family reflects a shared commitment to advancing racial justice and a sustained push for progress.”

In 2019, the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an unarmed Australian-American dual citizen who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, received a $20 million settlement from the city. It came three days after Noor was convicted of third-degree murder. At the time, it was the largest police settlement in Minneapolis history.

The mother of Philando Castile, a Black man killed by an officer during a traffic stop in 2016, reached a $3 million settlement with the St. Paul suburb of St. Anthony.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.