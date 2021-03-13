MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Saturday reported 1,191 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. More than 1.2 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The new update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 496,395, with 6,741 cumulative fatalities. The majority of the deaths – 63% – have taken place in assisted living situations. One of the deaths reported Saturday involved a resident in long-term care.

However, now more than 73% of seniors in Minnesota have received at least one vaccine dose. Over 20% of those between 50 and 64 have received their first shot.

MDH’s vaccine data dashboard says that roughly 12% of the state’s population has completed the vaccine series.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories across the state have processed over 32,000 COVID-19 tests. Since the pandemic began last March, over 3.5 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.

A total of 26,269 people have been hospitalized because of the virus, with 5,428 Minnesotans receiving care in the ICU.

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday the largest dial-back in COVID-19 restrictions in the past year, allowing restaurants to increase their capacity and fans back into stadiums.

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants can now operate at 75% capacity, gyms will be able to open at 50% capacity, there will no longer be limits for salons and places of worship, though social distancing and mask-wearing is still required.

Thousands of fans can also begin to gather at larger venues; Target Field may operate at 25% capacity up to 10,000 people, meaning the stadium can welcome fans for the home opener on April 8.