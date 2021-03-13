MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters put out a grass fire in Long Lake today… after it charred about three to five acres.
The fire chief told WCCO it started as a brush fire that got out of control.
Nobody was hurt.
It took crews a few hours to put out the flames.
