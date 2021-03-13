CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:WCCO Saturday Morning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of topics on the Saturday morning show. Here are links to topics they discussed.

Bachman’s Spring Ideas House

Michael Londra – A Virtual Concert

Can’t Slow Down by Michaelangelo Matos

Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, MN