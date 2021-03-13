MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – CVS Health and Goodrich Pharmacy have joined the network of pharmacies administering vaccines across Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday that Minnesota now has five pharmacies with dozens of locations participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Three CVS pharmacies in Target stores in Duluth, Rochester, and Eden Prairie will start administering vaccines in the coming days. They will receive over 3,500 doses this week, and Goodrich Pharmacy will receive 1,170 vaccine doses this week.
“We’re working relentlessly to build a robust provider network across the state and give Minnesotans options for how they can get vaccinated as efficiently and equitably as possible,” said Walz.
Appointments at CVS and Goodrich Pharmacy will be accessible on the Vaccine Locator map. The state will also start notifying eligible Minnesotans who are signed up through the Vaccine Connector.
As of Thursday, the state has administered over 1.8 million vaccine doses.
More On WCCO.com:
- Latest Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage
- COVID In Minnesota: Walz To Allow Restaurants To Operate At 75% Capacity, Seated Outdoor Venues Capped At 10,000
- Minneapolis City Council Approves $27M Settlement With George Floyd's Family
- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Nominated For Worst Film, Worst Actor In Razzie Awards