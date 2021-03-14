MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and four others are hospitalized after a car struck a tree and split in half in Woodbury Saturday night.
According to Woodbury Public Safety, 911 callers reported a crash on Settlers Ridge Parkway near Sundance Way just after 11 p.m.
First responders found a bisected Honda Accord and began treating the five people involved in the crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle, while the other four were still inside.
The person ejected is dead, public safety said, and the other four were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.