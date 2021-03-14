MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Edina say anyone with information leading to an arrest in a recent gas station robbery may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
The robbery occurred just after 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Speedway at 5401 France Ave. S., according to the Edina Police Department.
Police said the two suspects held the cashier at knifepoint, demanded money and left.
The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering the $1,000 reward for “information leading to the arrest and charging” of the suspects.
Anyone with information should contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.