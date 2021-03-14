CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Edina News, Edina Police Department, Local TV, Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Edina say anyone with information leading to an arrest in a recent gas station robbery may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

The robbery occurred just after 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Speedway at 5401 France Ave. S., according to the Edina Police Department.

(credit: Edina Police Department)

Police said the two suspects held the cashier at knifepoint, demanded money and left.

The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering the $1,000 reward for “information leading to the arrest and charging” of the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.