(CBS) – The stars were out in force for the GRAMMYs red carpet tonight on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. While this year’s awards were a little different than many of the previous 62 awards, viewers were still treated to some incredible performances, impressive wins and of course, stunning fashion.
Check out the list below for the nine individuals who stole the show before the show!READ MORE: Minnesota Weather: March Snowstorm To Bring Heavy, Wet Snow To Southern Part Of State
1) Taylor Swift
2) Harry Styles
3) Lizzo
4) Jhene AikoREAD MORE: Derek Chauvin Trial: 7 Picked, 7 To Go For Jury Selection
5) Dua Lipa
6) Billie Eilish And Finneas
7) HAIM
8) Noah Cyrus
9) Black PumasMORE NEWS: New Prince Exhibits, Mementos On Display At Paisley Park