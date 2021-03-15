MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota men’s basketball program and head coach Richard Pitino are expected to part ways, according to multiple reports.
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander confirmed the news Monday, which means Pitino, 38, will be out after eight seasons with the Golden Gophers.
Since taking the helm as coach, Pitino took the program to two NCAA Tournament appearances and amassed a 141-123 overall record. However, the team has finished with a losing record four out of the eight years.
In early March, Pitino acknowledged his job was in jeopardy after another late-season fade for the team.
“It’s part of the profession. Of course it’s hard. Now, my kids are young enough that they don’t see it, but of course it’s hard,” Pitino said at the time. “But we’re not done yet. We’re not waving the white flag by any means. Yeah, we’ve had a couple bad days, and what do you do? You go to bed, wake up, dust yourself off and get back to work.”
Pitino is a reportedly a finalist for the New Mexico job — along with former Nebraska coach Tim Miles — and that a decision from that program on who will fill the opening should be made in the coming days.
If Pitino were to be fired before April 30, the university would owe him a $1.75 million buyout. If he’s not, he’d get a $400,000 retention bonus.
It is not yet known if Pitino was fired by the university. This is a developing story, so check back for more.