MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One week after a mistrial was declared, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office announced Monday it will retry a Watertown man accused of shooting a fellow motorist to death after a fender bender in St. Paul last May.
Anthony James Trifiletti, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Douglas Lewis on May 2, 2020.
Trifiletti told investigators Lewis’ vehicle bumped into his vehicle on Highway 61 near Burns Avenue on St. Paul’s east side. Both men pulled off and exited their vehicles. The criminal complaint says Trifiletti told police he thought Lewis was reaching for a gun in his waistband, so he shot him four times in self-defense.
Trifiletti is still being held in the Ramsey County Jail, with his previous bail conditions still in place. If convicted, he could serve up to 40 years in prison.