MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Bloomington man will spend 48 years in prison for murdering his wife and shooting two of his neighbors last summer.
A judge sentenced Jason Mesich Monday after he pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and other charges.READ MORE: Charges: Jason Mesich Shot Wife To Death In Bloomington, Then Shot 2 Sisters Who Lived Next Door
The 48-year-old admitted to shooting Angela Mesich 12 times last August in their garage.
From there, he shot a 12-year-old and her 29-year-old sister who were helping move their family out of the neighborhood.
The mother of the victims shared her family’s pain during a virtual hearing Monday.
“Glad that they’re both doing better, but it’s been such a struggle,” Mildred Saulter said. “I’ve never had PTSD and I find myself leaving the room to cry and then coming back with my game face on to be strong for her. And I just want him to spend as much time as the judge will give him in there because he deserves every bit of it. My whole family is being affected by this.”
Jason Mesich apologized for what he did and said he will live with it for the rest of his life.