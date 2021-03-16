MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to continue Tuesday as the judge overseeing the case weighs whether or not to delay proceedings due to the city’s $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family.

During a motions hearing Monday, Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, asked Judge Peter Cahill for a continuance and renewed his push for a change of venue over concerns that the jury pool would be tainted by the historic settlement, which was announced on Friday. Nelson also asked for more strikes for the defense and that the seven jurors who’d been seated up to that point be called back for questioning.

The judge was sympathetic to the defense’s concerns, and said that he will evaluate the most significant motions: that the trial be delayed and moved out of Hennepin County. He denied the call for more strikes for the defense, but did agree to recall the seven seated jurors for more questioning.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin Trial, Day 6: 2 More Jurors Seated, 7 To Be Called Back Over $27M Settlement

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, said it’s unlikely the trial will be moved out of Hennepin County. “The odds are low,” he said on WCCO This Morning.

It’s unclear when Cahill will decide on the motions.

During jury selection on Monday, the first potential juror told the court that because of the news of the settlement she didn’t believe she could be impartial in the case. She said she nearly gasped when she heard the $27 million figure.

Still, the eighth and ninth jurors were seated on Monday, and no other potential jurors mentioned hearing about the settlement.

The eighth juror is a Black man in his 30s who is a banker and a youth sports coach. He said he had a neutral view of both Chauvin and Floyd, and feels that discrimination is a widespread problem.

The ninth juror is a white woman in her 50s who is an executive assistant at a health clinic. She said she has a somewhat negative view of both Chauvin and Black Lives Matter. “All lives matter to me,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who they are or what they are, they all matter because we are all important in this world.”

Of the nine jurors seated so far, four are people of color. Six of the jurors are men, three are women. The court still needs to seat three more jurors and two alternates.

RELATED: Criminal Defense Attorney Joe Tamburino On What $27M Settlement Means For Derek Chauvin’s Trial

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged with aiding and abetting; their trial is slated for August.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of his arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on his neck for several minutes as Floyd lay prone, handcuffed and repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked unrest in the Twin Cities and a national reckoning over racial inequity and police brutality.