MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Richard Pitino has found employment one day after parting ways with the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team.

Minnesota’s Athletic Director Mark Coyle confirmed that New Mexico has hired Pitino as its next head basketball coach. According to CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein, an official announcement is expected soon.

Sources: New Mexico has hired Richard Pitino as its next head basketball coach. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 16, 2021

On Monday, Coyle announced that the team is moving in a “different direction” and that the team wishes him and his family well in their next endeavor.

Pitino, 38, shared a picture on Twitter Monday evening showing him and his children walking down a hall at the University of Minnesota.

“Always wanted to represent Minnesota the right way on a daily basis with class and integrity,” he said. “Thank you for a special 8 years. Fired up for what the future holds!

One of my favorite pictures. Always wanted to represent Minnesota the right way on a daily basis with class and integrity. Thank you for a special 8 years. Fired up for what the future holds! pic.twitter.com/mUgM8Dpao9 — Richard Pitino (@CoachPitinoMN) March 16, 2021

Since taking the helm as coach, Pitino took the program to two NCAA Tournament appearances and amassed a 141-123 overall record. However, the team has finished with a losing record four out of the eight years.

In early March, Pitino acknowledged his job was in jeopardy after another late-season fade for the team.