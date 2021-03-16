MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial in the death of George Floyd is legally and emotionally complex, and now there’s a new spot where people can go in Minneapolis to seek refuge from trauma as the trial unfolds.

Jalilia Brown is a pastor with Shiloh Temple International Ministries who saw firsthand the trauma that has spread since the incident.

“We saw a lot of unrest and we saw a lot of trauma externally instead of internally, and we noticed there aren’t a lot of spaces people can go to process their feelings and trauma,” said Brown.

As the trial unfolds in the death of George Floyd, Shiloh Temple is working to make lives healthier.

“If you just bottle up all these things inside, it can damage you from a mental standpoint and potentially physically,” said Corey Hines, a student at the University of Minnesota and a volunteer at Shiloh.

Many college students are helping staff a place of trauma refuge for people to come amidst the Derek Chauvin trial.

“It’s so traumatic because even though it wasn’t our brother or father or anything like that, it still could have been us. And it’s still very real that we have to live with this,” said volunteer and Augsburg University student James Woods.

Rashad Cheney, Jr. who plays football at the University of Minnesota, knows the pain as well as he watched the events of May 2020, unfold while home in Atlanta.

“It happened to a Black man and I know me and other Black men who play on my team who saw the situation, we was pretty scared to even come back up here,” said Cheney.

Now Cheney and his friends are digging in, including Devin Flakes, a football player from Concordia University.

“With everything going on in Minneapolis, and with everything going on with the case, we just wanted to come show our face, and be a staple in the community,” said Flakes.

Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis will have free counseling, mediation, and food for anyone being affected by the ongoing trial.

Shiloh also presents itself as a place to come and watch the trial with others and receive support.

The program is free and will continue throughout the trial with the goal of helping everyone make it through.

“You may come here feeling angry, feeling frustrated, all of those are valid but when you leave here we want you to, We want you to feel like you were seen and heard and the way you feel is valid and validated,” said Brown.

Shiloh Temple’s “Safe Space” is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To donate, call 612-302-1463 or email shilohcaresfood@gmail.com.