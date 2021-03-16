MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday marks an unprecedented moment in Minnesota history.
The governor’s office announced that the Minnesota Tax Court unanimously voted Wendy S. Tien to become chief judge — which means women now hold all chief judge positions in the state’s appellate and executive branch courts.
Tien now joins these four other judges:
- Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea
- Minnesota Court of Appeals Chief Judge Susan Segal
- Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings Chief Judge Jenny Starr
- Minnesota Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals Chief Judge Patricia Milun
Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday he’s “proud to celebrate a more representative democracy today.” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said “representation matters on the bench.”
“A more diverse judicial branch equates to a more representative government for our communities,” Flanagan said.
Tien was appointed to the tax court by Walz in late 2019. Starr and Segal were also appointed by his administration.