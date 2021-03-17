MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that happened on Interstate 94 west of Sauk Centre early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m. and involved a pickup truck and a semi truck.
Investigators say that the pickup truck was going the wrong way on the eastbound lanes of I-94.
The driver of the pickup died, and was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The semi driver did not appear to be injured in the crash.
Investigators will work to determined exactly what led to the crash.
