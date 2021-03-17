MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven jurors seated last week in the Derek Chauvin trial will be re-questioned Wednesday following the news of the City of Minneapolis’ $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd.

The historic settlement was announced Friday after the first week of jury selection. On Monday, Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, expressed concern that the news of the civil settlement would “taint” the jury. He asked Judge Peter Cahill for all the jurors seated last week to be re-questioned. Nelson also called for a continuance and a change of venue.

The judge agreed to have the seven jurors requisitioned. The jurors are slated to appear in court over Zoom. Proceedings are expected to begin at 8:45 a.m. They will be streamed on CBSN Minnesota.

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, said he expects the jurors to be more relaxed during questioning as they will not be in the courtroom. “I think we might get more information on them,” he said.

The judge is still mulling over the defense’s request for a continuance and moving the trial out of Hennepin County. He is also considering allowing evidence from Floyd’s May 2019 arrest to be presented during the trial.

During Tuesday’s pretrial hearing, the defense argued that since drugs with Floyd’s DNA were found in the squad car connected to his 2020 arrest, it showed that Floyd had a pattern of ingesting pills when being arrested. During the 2019 arrest, Floyd ingested drugs and paramedics noted that Floyd’s vitals put him at risk of a stroke or heart attack.

Jury selection in the trial is expected to continue Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The court is still working to seat three jurors and two alternates.

So far, the jury is made up of six men and three women. Four of the jurors are people of color; five of them are white.

Earlier this week, some jurors mentioned hearing news of the settlement. One potential juror said that because the payout was so large it would affect her ability to be impartial in the case.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd lay prone, handcuffed and pleading for air.

The video sparked unrest in the Twin Cities and a nationwide reckoning with racial inequity and police brutality. Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. They are slated to stand trial in August.