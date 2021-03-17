Title: Executive Producer of Digital Media
Department:News
WCCO-TV is looking for a proven digital content leader to join its news management team. The perfect candidate is a journalist at heart who puts accuracy and the audience first. Someone who knows how to talk to digital followers whenever and wherever they are. The Executive Producer of Digital Media oversees the day-to-day strategies driving content and growing audiences on WCCO’s local streaming service, CBSN Minnesota, as well as WCCO.com, the WCCO app and the station’s social channels.
PRIMARY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Oversee web producers and CBSN digital line producers and associate digital line producers.
- Coordinate daily news and special event coverage for all digital platforms in collaboration with other news managers.
- Expertly manage multiple real-time and long-term data inputs to build a holistic picture of our audience, and develop effecting analytics-based strategies to both target them and grow from them.
- Aggressively cover breaking news through articles, videos, push alerts, live streams and social posts.
- Comfortable being a people-focused leader and listener working in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented newsroom environment.
- Collaborate with newsroom partners to create strong daily content, originals and special projects to grow a rich, interactive digital experience.
- Coach talent on best digital practices and help newsroom management ensure they’re being followed.
- Help develop new opportunities to expand the news brand while utilizing new and emerging technologies.
- Guide the team on special sales & community projects managing assignments whenever necessary.
- Perform other duties as needed and directed
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Related Discipline.
- Must have 5+ years’ experience managing, producing and showcasing online content.
- Must be a skilled copyeditor with an understanding of AP Style and basic journalism legal principles.
- Must have a natural curiosity and love for local news and have an understanding of current news events.
- Working knowledge of Web Design Tools & Content Management Systems, basic HTML, live stream technology and social media algorithms as well as SEO and headline writing.
- Well versed on Google Analytics, CrowdTangle, Facebook Insights, Youtube Analytics, etc.
- Must be open to working irregular/odd hours and available to work weekends and holidays
- Must believe people are our greatest commodity
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.