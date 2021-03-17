With about a week left before Selection Sunday, it’s time to start brushing up on your college basketball knowledge. As you put together your list of top teams, favorites and potential bracket busters, why not put all that knowledge to the test with our Bracket Challenge game?
The game launches today, and you can register by visiting this link. The brackets are now open, be sure to make your picks before the first round of the tournament tips off on Friday, March 19 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
If you need a refresher on how to play our bracket game or a quick tutorial on how to sign up, take a look at the video above.
