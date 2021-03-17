MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters brought down the Christopher Columbus statue near the state capitol last June. It was during the time of unrest following the death of George Floyd.
A Minnesota senator released a Facebook video calling for the statue to be replaced.READ MORE: Man Who Toppled Columbus Statue Gets 100 Hours Of Community Service, Avoids Trial
“This is public property. It belongs to everybody. It was put here for a reason,” Sen. Bill Ingebrightsen (R-Alexandria) said. “It’s a rather costly ordeal, but I want it replaced. And it will send a message to those who are going to come out and do damage.”
Damage to the the statue is estimated at $154,000. The cost of installing a new sculpture could take three to six years and cost around $400,000.
The bill to restore the statue passed out of committee Wednesday and will go to the Senate floor for a vote.
The activist who toppled the Christopher Columbus statue, Michael Anthony Forcia, received 100 hours of community service and avoided a trial. The decision was reached with the help of a restorative justice program.
More On WCCO.com:
- Latest Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage
- Third Stimulus Check: When Will Your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment Arrive?
- Suicide Of 11-Year-Old Girl Leads To Mom’s Plea For Parents To Push For Answers Beyond ‘I’m Okay’
- Father Of Missing St. John’s Student Josh Guimond Files Lawsuit Against Stearns County In Search For Answers