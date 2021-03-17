MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old pilot from Minnesota walked away uninjured after his plane became entangled in power lines in Wisconsin Wednesday.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, one of the plane’s rear wheels got caught in the wires, suspending the plane in midair.
The pilot opened the cockpit and jumped to the ground. The plane was damaged only lightly.
