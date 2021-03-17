MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A partnership between Minneapolis Police, the FBI and the ATF is underway to stop criminal activity in the area of 38th and Chicago. That area, known as George Floyd Square, has been barricaded off from traffic since he died there last May.
This action is in direct response to the violence that is happening behind the barricades at 38th and Chicago. Homeowners and business owner have complained about the shootings in the area.READ MORE: Mayor Frey, MPD Chief Arradondo Want To Reopen 38th & Chicago While Honoring George Floyd
Some say they feel like they are being held hostage in their own neighborhood.
Even police officers and EMS are challenged when responding to calls for help in the area; most of the time they are not allowed in.
The hope is this targeted enforcement will bring about an end to the violence.
“If you make the choice to commit violence or engage in criminal behavior in and around 38th and Chicago, you will be our primary focus. We will bring all legal resources and tools to bear to disrupt and prevent you from harming our community, my community,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said.READ MORE: Imaz Wright ID’d As 38th And Chicago Fatal Shooting Victim
The plan includes using federal partners and their resources, including intelligence to find, apprehend and prosecute, whether locally or federally, anyone using a gun while committing a violent crime.
These agencies have already begun work with many in the community, using intelligence to figure out who is behind the violence so they can be stopped.
“The FBI, ATF, US Marshalls these are some of our most capable federal partners and they will play a role in this initiative,” Terry Henderson, special agent in charge with the ATF St. Paul Field Division, said.
The increase in shoots fired and shot spotter activations in the area around 38th and Chicago have been substantial.
The intersection at 38th and Chicago will be reopen, but we don’t know is the exact day it will happen.
