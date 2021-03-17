MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in south Minneapolis Wednesday.
Police spokesman John Elder said the killing occurred at Chicago Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue.
He was expected to provide more details this afternoon.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com.
