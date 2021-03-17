Derek Chauvin TrialJury Count Returns To 9 After 2 Previously Seated Jurors Were Excused For Cause
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Peterson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are signing three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson, according to CBS Sports.

Peterson will be coming to Minnesota on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Patrick Peterson (credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old cornerback has snagged 28 interceptions in his 10-year career. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals fifth overall in 2011.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and made eight straight Pro Bowls from 2011-2018.

Peterson was also a prolific punt returner for the Cardinals, scoring four touchdowns his rookie year, though his role in that capacity has been greatly diminished in recent years.